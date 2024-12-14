The Pistons are waiving Reed on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Reed has been an inconsistent part of Detroit's rotation but is averaging 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.3 minutes across 12 appearances this season. Reed will now be an unrestricted free agent as the Pistons were looking to add roster and salary flexibility.
