Paul Watson: 10 in win

Watson provided 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Thursday's 99-95 loss to the visiting Long Island Nets.

The 6-6 guard from Fresno State has shown that he is capable of scoring in Westchester's offense like his performance Thursday, but he has been really inconsistent in stringing together games in which he scores 10-plus points. The 23-year-old is averaging just 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest this year.