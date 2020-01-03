Paul Watson: Drops 14 points in loss

Watson registered 14 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's G League loss to Agua Caliente.

Watson has been an extremely efficient shooter this season, connecting on 53.5 percent of field goals and 47.2 percent of three-pointers. Fellow G-Leaguer Justin Anderson is getting a shot with the Nets, so the team may rely on Watson, even more, going forward.