Paul Watson: Drops 14 points in loss
Watson registered 14 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's G League loss to Agua Caliente.
Watson has been an extremely efficient shooter this season, connecting on 53.5 percent of field goals and 47.2 percent of three-pointers. Fellow G-Leaguer Justin Anderson is getting a shot with the Nets, so the team may rely on Watson, even more, going forward.
