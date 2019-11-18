Paul Watson: Drops 30 points
Watson scored 30 points (11-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added six rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes during Sunday's 129-115 loss to the Red Claws.
Of Watson's 15 attempts from the field, his only missed shots were four from beyond the arc. He did commit six turnovers, though and finished with a minus-10 net rating. Watson, a starter, led the team with 40 minutes and should continue to find fantasy value mainly through his scoring abilities.
