Paul Watson: Leads squad in points
Watson (calf) posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's G League loss to Windy City.
Watson returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact, leading the team in points and finishing plus-5. The 24-year-old guard continues to be an efficient asset, completing 53.1 percent of his field goals and 51.4 percent of three-pointers over five games.
