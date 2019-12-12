Paul Watson: Leads squad in points

Watson (calf) posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's G League loss to Windy City.

Watson returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact, leading the team in points and finishing plus-5. The 24-year-old guard continues to be an efficient asset, completing 53.1 percent of his field goals and 51.4 percent of three-pointers over five games.