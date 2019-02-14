Paul Watson: Posts surprising double-double

Watson tallied 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in the loss Tuesday to Capital City.

Watson exploded for a season-high in points, as the combo guard is only averaging 7.2 points per game through 39 contests this year. It's not for a lack of minutes either given Watson is averaging close to 30 minutes per contest, so suffice to say fantasy owners shouldn't expect this type of performance moving forward.

