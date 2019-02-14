Paul Watson: Posts surprising double-double
Watson tallied 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in the loss Tuesday to Capital City.
Watson exploded for a season-high in points, as the combo guard is only averaging 7.2 points per game through 39 contests this year. It's not for a lack of minutes either given Watson is averaging close to 30 minutes per contest, so suffice to say fantasy owners shouldn't expect this type of performance moving forward.
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...