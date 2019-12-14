Paul Watson: Puts up 21 against Delaware

Watson posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Saturday's G League loss to Delaware.

This is the second straight game where Watson led the team in points, as he continues to be quite efficient from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old has hit 48.8 percent of his three-pointers this year, averaging 18.8 points per game.