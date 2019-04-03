Paul Watson: Scores 10 in playoff loss
Watson scored 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 104-91 loss Friday to Lakeland.
Watson also scored 10 points in the opening-round G League playoff win over Windy City, but that wasn't enough against a deep Lakeland roster. The veteran player will conclude the 2018-19 season with an average of 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 08. steals in 50 games with Westchester.
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...