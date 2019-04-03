Paul Watson: Scores 10 in playoff loss

Watson scored 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 104-91 loss Friday to Lakeland.

Watson also scored 10 points in the opening-round G League playoff win over Windy City, but that wasn't enough against a deep Lakeland roster. The veteran player will conclude the 2018-19 season with an average of 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 08. steals in 50 games with Westchester.