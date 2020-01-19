Paul White: Battling ankle injury
White missed Saturday's contest against Westchester due to an injured ankle.
White has now missed each of the last three contests as a result of the injury. The undrafted rookie is averaging 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 11 games with Salt Lake City this season.
