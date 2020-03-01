Paul White: Out with undisclosed issue
White missed both games of a back-to-back set against Memphis due to an unspecified issue.
There has been no word on the details of White's absence, though he was listed as out with injury/illness for both games. The undrafted rookie is averaging 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 22 G League games this season.
