Paul White: Scores 22 points in loss

White tallied 22 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's loss to Austin.

White was inefficient from the field but nonetheless tied Nigel Williams-Goss for the team lead in scoring in the contest. In seven games with Salt Lake City, the undrafted rookie is averaging 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.7 percent from the field.