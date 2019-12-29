Paul White: Scores 22 points in loss
White tallied 22 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's loss to Austin.
White was inefficient from the field but nonetheless tied Nigel Williams-Goss for the team lead in scoring in the contest. In seven games with Salt Lake City, the undrafted rookie is averaging 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.7 percent from the field.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...