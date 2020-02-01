Paul White: Scores eight in return to action

White tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in a G League loss to Oklahoma City on Friday.

White played 16 minutes in the loss after missing nearly three weeks due to an ankle injury. The 24-year-old had begun to impress prior to the injury, scoring double-digit points in four of five outings from Dec. 27 to Jan. 10.