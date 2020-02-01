Paul White: Scores eight in return to action
White tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in a G League loss to Oklahoma City on Friday.
White played 16 minutes in the loss after missing nearly three weeks due to an ankle injury. The 24-year-old had begun to impress prior to the injury, scoring double-digit points in four of five outings from Dec. 27 to Jan. 10.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.