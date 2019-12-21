Paul White: Tallies 14 points Friday

White scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected four rebounds in Friday's win over Wisconsin.

White logged a season-high 20 minutes and responded with his highest point total of the season. The 24-year-old has played sparingly this year, averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over 14.6 minutes in seven contests.