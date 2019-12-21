Paul White: Tallies 14 points Friday
White scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected four rebounds in Friday's win over Wisconsin.
White logged a season-high 20 minutes and responded with his highest point total of the season. The 24-year-old has played sparingly this year, averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over 14.6 minutes in seven contests.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...