Paul White: Traded to Salt Lake

White (hip) was traded to Salt Lake City on Monday in exchange for a third-round pick.

Pending a physical, the move will give White a new start as the 24-year-old had struggled with injuries and limited playing time in his tenure with the 905. Through three G-League appearances, White had averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game while shooting a woeful 28.6 percent from the field.