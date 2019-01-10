Paul Zipser: Deal with Nets off

Zipser will not sign a contract with the Nets, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.

Zipser had agreed in principle to sign with Brooklyn following the release of Alan Williams, who was expected to ink a deal in the Chinese Basketball Association. However, amidst complications, Williams decided not to play in China, and the Nets opted to bring him back on a two-way deal. As a result, the roster spot that was open for Zipser to take has been filled. It's unclear if Zipser will continue to pursue an NBA deal this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories