Paul Zipser: Deal with Nets off
Zipser will not sign a contract with the Nets, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.
Zipser had agreed in principle to sign with Brooklyn following the release of Alan Williams, who was expected to ink a deal in the Chinese Basketball Association. However, amidst complications, Williams decided not to play in China, and the Nets opted to bring him back on a two-way deal. As a result, the roster spot that was open for Zipser to take has been filled. It's unclear if Zipser will continue to pursue an NBA deal this season.
More News
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.