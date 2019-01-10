Paul Zipser: Deal with Nets off

Zipser will not sign a contract with the Nets, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.

Zipser had agreed in principle to sign with Brooklyn following the release of Alan Williams, who was expected to ink a deal in the Chinese Basketball Association. However, amidst complications, Williams decided not to play in China, and the Nets opted to bring him back on a two-way deal. As a result, the roster spot that was open for Zipser to take has been filled. It's unclear if Zipser will continue to pursue an NBA deal this season.