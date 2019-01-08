Paul Zipser: Expected to sign with Brooklyn

Zipser has agreed in principle to join the Nets on a two-way contract, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports. The Nets are expected to finalize the contract by Jan. 15.

Zipser has already left his native Germany for the United States, so it's expected he'll put pen to paper with the Nets in the coming days. A 2016 second-round pick of the Bulls, Zipser appeared in 98 games at the NBA level over the previous two seasons before Chicago released him in July. Zipser hasn't been playing competitively since being cut loose, but he should be a fixture with the G League's Long Island Nets once he's officially under contract. He'll fill the two-way spot that was vacated by Alan Williams, who recently parted ways with the Nets to pursue an opportunity in China.