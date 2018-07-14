Paul Zipser: Let go by Bulls

Zipser was released by the Bulls on Saturday, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

In order to make room for Jabari Parker's contract -- he's owed $20 million this season -- the Bulls chose to waive Zipser. The forward appeared in 54 games last season, seeing 15.2 minutes per game and averaging 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting under 40 percent for a second consecutive season.