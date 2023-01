Bradshaw managed 14 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 129-123 win over Wisconsin.

Bradshaw recorded his most points since Dec. 20, when he scored 17 against Santa Cruz. He also blocked a season-high two shots and finished with at least one tally in each defensive category for the fourth time during the campaign.