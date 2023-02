Bradshaw totaled 25 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-119 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Bradshaw notched season highs in points and blocks and fell one rebound short of his third double-double of the campaign. Across 38 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.