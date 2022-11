Bradshaw registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to Sioux Falls.

After scoring just four points (1-6 FG) in his G League debut, the 24-year-old bounced back with an efficient performance against Sioux Falls. Despite his inconsistent scoring, Bradshaw has proven to be a steady rebounder and has blocked at least one shot in each of his first two appearances of the season.