Bradshaw totaled 12 points (2-4 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 win over the Blue.

Bradshaw scored in double figures for just the third time over his past nine appearances and fell one rebound short of his third double-double of the campaign. Over 32 appearances, he's averaging 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game.