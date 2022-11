Bradshaw recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Bradshaw was efficient from the field en route to a second straight game in double figures. Across three appearances, the 24-year-old has averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.4 minutes.