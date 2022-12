Bradshaw totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 win over Windy City.

Bradshaw grabbed double-digit rebounds for a second straight game and scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 12, marking his first double-double of the campaign. Across nine appearances, the 24-year-old has averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.9 minutes per game.