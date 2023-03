Bradshaw tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 114-110 win over Delaware.

Bradshaw continues to play a limited role, but he's certainly capable of strong offensive production whenever he's on the court. Across 45 appearances, he's averaging 9.2 points while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep.