Johnson was traded from the Grizzlies to the Pelicans on Tuesday along with Taj Gibson in exchange for Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Johnson is already headed to his fifth organization since being selected 23rd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old has averaged 4.9 points across 77 career appearances and remains a developmental project despite his first-round pedigree. Johnson figures to compete for a depth role in New Orleans and is unlikely to have much fantasy relevance unless injuries open up additional playing time.