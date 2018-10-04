Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Gets shots up Thursday
Ajinca (quad) was seen getting shots up during Thursday's practice, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.
Ajinca has missed the first two games of the preseason because of a right quadriceps strain, but appears to be nearing the latter stages of his recovery. He was able to get some shots up at Thursday's practice and it seems as if he's slowly upping his activity. Still, Ajinca will likely miss at least one more preseason game considering the Pelicans matchup with the Knicks on Friday. At this point, Ajinca has a chance to be ready for the regular season, though he's not expected to be a fantasy contributor.
