Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Likely out Wednesday
Ajinca is not expected to play in the Pelicans' season opener Wednesday in Memphis, Will Guillory of NOLA.com reports.
It's unclear if Ajinca is dealing with an injury or if the Pelicans are simply planning to designate him as a healthy inactive. Regardless, it's safe to ignore Ajinca in anything but the deepest of leagues, barring an injury or two to the Pels' frontcourt.
