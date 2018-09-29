Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Officially out for preseason opener
Ajinca (knee) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls.
It was reported less than a week ago that Ajinca has yet to resume 5-on-5 work, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he won't be ready for the preseason. Until Ajinca is able to up his activity, he should continue to miss time and at this point, it's unclear if he'll even be ready for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Rockets. Ajinca didn't see the court at all during the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Yet to participate in 5-on-5•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Undergoes surgery, out 4-to-6 months•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out at least four months following surgery•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Ruled out against Kings•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...