Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Officially out for preseason opener

Ajinca (knee) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls.

It was reported less than a week ago that Ajinca has yet to resume 5-on-5 work, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he won't be ready for the preseason. Until Ajinca is able to up his activity, he should continue to miss time and at this point, it's unclear if he'll even be ready for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Rockets. Ajinca didn't see the court at all during the 2017-18 campaign.