Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out again Friday
Ajinca (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason finale against the Raptors.
Ajinca will finish the preseason without seeing the court once and is now in danger of missing the start of the regular season as he continues to work his way back from a right quadriceps strain. He'll have just under a week to get ready for Wednesday's regular-season opener, so look for the big man to potentially try and up his activity in the coming few days.
