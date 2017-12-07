Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out at least four months following surgery
Ajinca underwent surgery on his right patellar tendon Wednesday and is expected to be out 4-to-6 months.
The surgery will likely leave Ajinca out through the rest of the regular season, but he could rejoin the Pelicans for the postseason should the team qualify. Regardless, Ajinca was never expected to be featured in the team's frontcourt rotation this season barring an unusual number of injuries.
