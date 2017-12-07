Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out at least four months following surgery

Ajinca underwent surgery on his right patellar tendon Wednesday and is expected to be out 4-to-6 months.

The surgery will likely leave Ajinca out through the rest of the regular season, but he could rejoin the Pelicans for the postseason should the team qualify. Regardless, Ajinca was never expected to be featured in the team's frontcourt rotation this season barring an unusual number of injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop