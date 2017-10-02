Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out for preseason opener Tuesday

Ajinca has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Bulls due to a personal matter.

It's unclear exactly what will keep Ajinca sidelined and the Pelicans haven't provided any timetable for a return, so he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis following Tuesday's contest. Even when he's available, Ajinca isn't expected to receive much playing time behind the likes of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, so he can largely be avoided in fantasy leagues.