Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out Friday
Ajinca (quadriceps) is out for Friday's preseason contest against the Knicks.
Ajinca has been battling a right quadriceps strain, but was able to get some shots up Thursday. He's still not feeling well enough to take the floor in a game, however.
