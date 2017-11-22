Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs

Ajinca (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Spurs.

After requiring bilateral injections in his right knee in October to ease the pain he had been experiencing during training camp, Ajinca was expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks. Though the short end of that timetable has now arrived, it's unclear how close Ajinca is to returning to the court. Even once he's deemed healthy, Ajinca isn't certain to be included in the rotation with both Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins capable of handling all the center minutes most nights.