Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs
Ajinca (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Spurs.
After requiring bilateral injections in his right knee in October to ease the pain he had been experiencing during training camp, Ajinca was expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks. Though the short end of that timetable has now arrived, it's unclear how close Ajinca is to returning to the court. Even once he's deemed healthy, Ajinca isn't certain to be included in the rotation with both Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins capable of handling all the center minutes most nights.
More News
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Likely out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Remains out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Likely out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Not listed on injury report for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out for preseason opener Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.