Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out Wednesday
Ajinca (knee) will not play during the team's season opener Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
With the Pelicans lacking great frontcourt depth, this is a significant blow to the team's rotation. With Ajinca out, Asik (illness) out and Anthony Davis (illness) questionable Wednesday, the team will seemingly have to rely heavily on Cheick Diallo and Dante Cunningham off the pine.
