Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Remains out Friday
Ajinca (knee) won't play during Friday's game against the Warriors.
A knee injury is still giving Ajinca significant discomfort and he'll miss his second game in a row. In his absence Wednesday, Demarcus Cousins saw 38 minutes and Anthony Davis was given 40 minutes. Cheick Diallo played just one minute, but still remains an option for increased minutes Friday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Likely out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Not listed on injury report for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out for preseason opener Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Questionable to return following hand injury•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Goes for 14 points, eight boards Tuesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....