Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Remains out Friday

Ajinca (knee) won't play during Friday's game against the Warriors.

A knee injury is still giving Ajinca significant discomfort and he'll miss his second game in a row. In his absence Wednesday, Demarcus Cousins saw 38 minutes and Anthony Davis was given 40 minutes. Cheick Diallo played just one minute, but still remains an option for increased minutes Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories