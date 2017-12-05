Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Remains out Wednesday
Ajinca (knee) will not be available Wednesday against the Nuggets.
Ajinca underwent bilateral injections in his right knee in October, but the team still has not provided any information about his recovery. As a result, we're left a little in the dark regarding when he may return.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...