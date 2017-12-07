Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Ruled out against Kings

Ajinca (knee) won't play against the Kings on Friday.

Ajinca has been out all season after receiving bilateral injections in his right knee in October and was expected to be out only 4-to-6 weeks. When he returns, he won't likely have a large role at the center position since DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis will play the bulk of those minutes.

