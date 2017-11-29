Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Ruled out Wednesday
Ajinca (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
The Pelicans haven't provided any indication that Ajinca has ramped up his on-court activities since undergoing bilateral injections in his right knee in October, so it seems quite likely that his absence will stretch into December, if not longer. Once he's deemed fully healthy, Ajinca may not be included in the rotation, and won't be in store for significant minutes if he is.
