Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Ruled out Wednesday

Ajinca (quadriceps) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against Miami.

Ajinca hasn't managed to take the court in the preseason because of a right quadriceps strain, but he's been trending in the right direction. With only one exhibition remaining before the regular season begins, the Pelicans would certainly like to see Ajinca play some minutes in Thursday's finale.

