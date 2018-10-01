Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Sidelined for Monday's contest
Ajinca has been ruled out for Monday's exhibition game against the Hawks with a right quadriceps strain, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ajinca was sidelined for the preseason opener Sunday against the Chicago, but it was assumed that his absence was related to his recovery from the surgery he required in late March to address a left patellar tendon issue. The big man also required surgery in December for his right patellar tendon, but it appears neither procedure is behind his unavailability Monday, at least based on the Pelicans' injury report. Even if Ajinca's health takes a turn for the better before the regular season gets underway, he's not expected to factor into coach Alvin Gentry's rotation plans.
