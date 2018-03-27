Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Undergoes surgery, out 4-to-6 months

Ajinca (knee) underwent surgery to correct a left patellar tendon issue Tuesday, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. He is expected to return in 4-to-6 months.

Ajinca, who hasn't played this season, underwent surgery on his right patellar tendon back in December and has not returned since then, apparently dealing with a similar issue in his other knee. He'll look to make a full recovery ahead of next year's training camp and provide depth at the center position.