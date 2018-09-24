Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Yet to participate in 5-on-5
Ajinca (knee) has started participating in some player development work, but he's yet to be cleared for any 5-on-5, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ajinca underwent multiple knee surgeries last season, with his second one being performed at the end of March. While he's progressing well in his recovery and is reportedly close to being able to play 5-on-5, he's yet to be medically cleared to do so. Considering Ajinca hasn't taken part in a game since the 2016-17 season, he'll likely be brought along slowly and could need some time to get back into game shape once healthy. Either way, Ajinca is nothing more than emergency depth at center with the likes of Anthony Davis, Cheick Diallo and Jahlil Okafor all in the fold at the position.
More News
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Undergoes surgery, out 4-to-6 months•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out at least four months following surgery•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Ruled out against Kings•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...