Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Yet to participate in 5-on-5

Ajinca (knee) has started participating in some player development work, but he's yet to be cleared for any 5-on-5, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ajinca underwent multiple knee surgeries last season, with his second one being performed at the end of March. While he's progressing well in his recovery and is reportedly close to being able to play 5-on-5, he's yet to be medically cleared to do so. Considering Ajinca hasn't taken part in a game since the 2016-17 season, he'll likely be brought along slowly and could need some time to get back into game shape once healthy. Either way, Ajinca is nothing more than emergency depth at center with the likes of Anthony Davis, Cheick Diallo and Jahlil Okafor all in the fold at the position.