Pelicans' Andrew Harrison: Available Wednesday

Harrison will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks.

Harrison inked a two-way deal with the Pelicans on Tuesday. Rather than have him play in the G League right away, the organization will opt to make him available for Wednesday's NBA game against Dallas. He is not expected to see significant run, though represents a depth option with Elfrid Payton (finger) still sidelined.

