Pelicans' Andrew Harrison: Available Wednesday
Harrison will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks.
Harrison inked a two-way deal with the Pelicans on Tuesday. Rather than have him play in the G League right away, the organization will opt to make him available for Wednesday's NBA game against Dallas. He is not expected to see significant run, though represents a depth option with Elfrid Payton (finger) still sidelined.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.