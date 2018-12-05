Pelicans' Andrew Harrison: Inks two-way deal with Pels
Harrison signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Harrison was released by the Cavaliers on Sunday after appearing in 10 games for the team, averaging 4.3 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 boards across 14.3 minutes. The Pelicans seem to be hoping Harrison can pick things up with a change of scenery. Given the nature of two-way deals, Harrison is expected to spend most of his days in the G League.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.