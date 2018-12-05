Pelicans' Andrew Harrison: Inks two-way deal with Pels

Harrison signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harrison was released by the Cavaliers on Sunday after appearing in 10 games for the team, averaging 4.3 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 boards across 14.3 minutes. The Pelicans seem to be hoping Harrison can pick things up with a change of scenery. Given the nature of two-way deals, Harrison is expected to spend most of his days in the G League.