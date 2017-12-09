Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 18 points in return from injury

Davis (groin) contributed 18 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime loss to the Kings.

Davis was projected to play around 25 minutes in his return from a three-game absence, but he encouragingly was able to exceed that total while making solid contributions. The All-Star forward appeared to get through the contest without setbacks, leaving him poised to potentially up his workload against the Sixers on Sunday evening.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop