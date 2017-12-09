Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 18 points in return from injury
Davis (groin) contributed 18 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime loss to the Kings.
Davis was projected to play around 25 minutes in his return from a three-game absence, but he encouragingly was able to exceed that total while making solid contributions. The All-Star forward appeared to get through the contest without setbacks, leaving him poised to potentially up his workload against the Sixers on Sunday evening.
