Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 21 points, 12 boards in 21 minutes

Davis racked up 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 loss to the Bucks.

Davis did a full day of work while playing less than half the game. He appears intent on giving it his all despite the trade request and subsequently limited playing time, or at least he's trying his best to maintain strong per-game stats. Regardless, Davis is producing impressive numbers lately considering his meager minute totals. With an upcoming back-to-back set this weekend against the Trail Blazers (Friday) and Suns (Saturday), Davis should be expected to sit out the second of those two nights.