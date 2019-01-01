Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Active, but won't start

Updating a previous report: Davis (illness) remains active for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, although he won't start, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

It was first announced that Davis was completely ruled out of the game after coming down with an illness, but apparently the medical staff is hoping they'll have him ready to play at some point during the game. For now, Jahlil Okafor gets the starting nod at center.