Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another 40 point effort Saturday
Davis finished with 40 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 20-21 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 victory over the Nuggets.
Davis went off for his second 40 point effort in as many nights. The lack of defensive numbers is a bit of a downer on what was another spectacular night for the big man. Davis is quite simply the best player in fantasy right now with the only thing stopping him is the injury risk. His assist numbers continue to hold steady at about five per game which only increase his overall appeal in all formats.
