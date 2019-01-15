Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another astounding double-double

Davis posted 46 points (16-34 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in the Pelicans' 121-117 win over the Clippers on Monday.

Davis shook off a slow start in the first quarter to roar back and deliver one of his signature lines. The perennial All-Star's scoring and rebounding totals paced both teams on the night, and he iced the victory for the Pelicans by scoring the final four points that represented the margin of victory on free throws in the closing minute. The 25-year-old has taken his already dominant game to a new level since the calendar flipped to 2019, as he's double-doubled in all six January contests on his way to averages of 34.0 points (on 53.1 percent shooting), 15.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals across 36.3 minutes.