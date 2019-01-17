Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another big double-double in loss
Davis dropped 30 points (11-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 147-140 loss to the Warriors.
Davis has delivered 15 consecutive double-doubles, bringing his total to 32 through 40 appearances this season. Davis is on pace to shatter his previous career high in that category (50 double-doubles through 75 appearances in 2017-18), and he's also turning in career-high per-game averages in scoring (29.4), rebounding (13.5), assists (4.4), steals (1.8), and made threes (1.0).
